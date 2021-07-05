Man Killed, Deputy Constable Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash In Palmview

One man was killed and a deputy constable was injured in a crash in Palmview Saturday morning.

Police say the driver of a Dodge Charger had been speeding south, away from a previous wreck in Mission near 3 Mile Road and North Shuerbach Road, when he plowed into the deputy constable’s vehicle at the intersection of FM 495 and Breyfogle Road. The driver of the Charger was killed instantly.

The crash sent the deputy constable to the hospital where she was in stable condition. Palmview police are looking into whether the driver of the Charger was intoxicated at the time.