Man Killed During Shootout With Police

A man is dead following a shootout with Harris County law enforcement. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were working with a U.S. Marshals task force to serve a warrant at a home in northern Houston’s Aldine area earlier Wednesday morning when things escalated. There were four people in the home, including the suspect authorities wanted in connection to a woman’s stabbing last week.

An unidentified man is accused of pulling out a shotgun and exchanging gunfire with police. No officers were hurt, but the alleged shooter died at the scene.