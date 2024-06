Story by TIM SULLIVAN

One man was killed in a 2-vehicle wreck south of Harlingen Sunday night. DPS investigators say the driver of a Toyota RAV 4 was heading west on FM 800, ran a stop sign at Rangerville Road, and crashed into a Ford F-150 that was traveling north.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities haven’t yet released his name. The condition of the other driver hasn’t been disclosed.