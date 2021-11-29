Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Wreck In Ranch Country North Of Edinburg

A failure to yield led to a deadly 2-vehicle crash in a rural area north of Edinburg Monday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a Saturn sedan was heading south on Lazy Palms Drive but didn’t yield the right-of-way to traffic on Floral Road and was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer. The man driving the Saturn was killed instantly.

A female passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the big rig was not hurt. The wreck happened at about 9:45 Monday morning west of Highway 281 and south of Linn-San Manuel.