Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Wreck In San Benito

San Benito police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a 3-vehicle wreck that killed the driver of one of those vehicles.

Police say 31-year-old Jacob Anthony Gallegos was behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer late Saturday night when he plowed into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Business 77 and Bonner Street. The force of the collision pushed the Jeep into a Chevrolet Traverse.

The initial crash trapped Gallegos in his sedan and he died of severe injuries at Valley Baptist Medical Center.