El Paso police have a suspect in custody after a 55-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Central El Paso.

Officers responded to a family fight in the 36-hundred block of East Yandell near Copa around 3:40 a.m. They found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. A 28-year-old man is in custody and detectives are investigating.