Man Killed In Crash Minutes After Fleeing Hit-And-Run

A man is dead after reportedly crashing his car minutes after fleeing the scene of a previous accident he caused.

On Friday the man was ejected from his Chevrolet Cruze after hitting a bus in Arlington. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but investigators soon discovered he had been involved in another accident minutes before.

Police say he rear-ended another car, before fleeing the scene when the other driver threatened to call the police. Alcohol containers were reportedly found inside his vehicle.