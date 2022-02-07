Man Killed In Interstate Rollover Wreck In Edinburg

One man was killed and a second person was hurt in a 2-vehicle smashup on I-69C in Edinburg last night.

A preliminary police investigation showed that a Ford Mustang heading north changed lanes and crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The force of the collision caused the Mustang to roll and the driver was found dead at the scene, just south of Davis Road.

Police are withholding his name until family members have been notified. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening.