Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

A motorcycle driver was killed after crashing his bike in Brownsville early this morning. The accident happened in the 3700 block of Charmaine Lane in north Brownsville at around two a.m. Emergency medical personnel arrived to find the man dead.

Brownsville police say the driver lost control of the motorcycle and that they’re investigating the circumstances. The man was 20 years old but police aren’t yet releasing his name.