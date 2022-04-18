Man Killed In Motorcycle-Truck Crash In Brownsville

A man was killed and his wife hurt when their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Brownsville Easter weekend.

Police say the motorcyle, heading west on Dr. Hugh Emerson Road, was turning north onto Paredes Line Road when it struck a northbound Ford F-150. The couple was thrown off the motorcycle and the driver, 62-year-old Adolfo Humberto Guerra was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

Guerra’s wife is said to be in stable condition at Valley Regional Medical Center. Police say it was the motorcycle that failed to yield the right of way and no charges are expected to result.