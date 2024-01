A San Antonio police officer is on administrative duty after the fatal shooting of a man during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Police stopped the man at about 2 a.m. Thursday on East Southcross Boulevard near Mission Road. The man who had a gun in the vehicle though on probation began to fight with police. He was shot by an officer in a struggle for the gun.

The man died at a local hospital. Police have yet to release his identity but say he had a lengthy history of violent crimes.