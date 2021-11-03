Man Killed In Scaffolding Fall Identified As Edinburg Resident

Authorities say it was an Edinburg man who was killed in a fall from a building scaffold Tuesday. Police identify the victim as 45-year-old Luis Humberto Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and another man were helping to renovate the building on the 1200 block of East Canton Road when they fell from their scaffold. Gonzalez was killed. The second man remains hospitalized but his condition hasn’t been disclosed.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is helping to determine what led to the deadly accident.