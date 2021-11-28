Man Killed, Several Hospitalized In 2-Car Crash North Of Donna

A 2-car crash north of Donna killed one man and sent five other people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 1997 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Val Verde Road when the car skidded out of control. The sedan slammed into a southbound Chevrolet Malibu near Donna North High School.

The DPS says the driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries. The driver and four passengers in the Chevy were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation.