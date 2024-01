Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg-man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on a highway east of Edinburg last night.

The Texas DPS says 43-year-old Jaime Medina walked across State Highway 107 at Sharp Road near San Carlos and was run over by a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander. The driver stopped and called for help.

DPS investigators say Medina failed to yield the right of way and walked into the path of the SUV. He died of his injuries at the scene.