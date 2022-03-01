Man Kills 3 Daughters, 1 Other, Himself At California Church

Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls at a church in Sacramento, California.

An official says deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. Monday found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood. The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13.

The sheriff says the shooter was estranged from the children’s mother, who had a restraining order against him. Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and the fourth victim was their chaperone.