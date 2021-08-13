Man Kills 5, Himself In UK’s First Mass Shooting In Decade

Forensic officers work in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth, England Friday Aug. 13, 2021 where six people were killed in a shooting incident. Police in southwest England say several people were killed, including the suspected shooter, in the city of Plymouth in a “serious firearms incident” that wasn’t terror-related. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Forensic officers work in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth, England Friday Aug. 13, 2021 where six people were killed in a shooting incident. Police in southwest England say several people were killed, including the suspected shooter, in the city of Plymouth in a “serious firearms incident” that wasn’t terror-related. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

(AP) — A young man who killed five people and then took his own life in Britain’s first mass shooting in over a decade had complained online about difficulties meeting women and being “beaten down” by life. Police said Friday the motive for the shootings was unclear but there were no immediate signs that the crime was an act of terrorism, or connected to right-wing groups. They identified the shooter as Jake Davison, 22, and said he had a gun license, but revealed few other details. Witnesses reported that he used a pump-action shotgun in his rampage on Thursday night, police said. Gun crimes are rare in Britain, which has strict firearm control rules.