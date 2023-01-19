Man Last Seen In Weslaco Found Dead Outside Donna

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators are working to piece together the events that led to the death of a man outside of Donna. 30-year-old Jesus Angel Romo had been reported missing after being last seen Monday evening at the Wings and Rings restaurant in Weslaco.

Wednesday evening, Weslaco police said Romo’s car was found abandoned near an irrigation canal near Hutto and Sioux roads just north of Donna. Authorities searching the area then found Romo’s body a short distance away near Goolie Road. The cause of his death is still under investigation.