Man Out On Bond 1 Day Shoots, Kills Cousin’s Boyfriend

A man out on bond for one day now faces a murder charge in the shooting death of his cousin’s boyfriend.

Daniel Hines appeared in court Saturday after being arrested for killing 18-year-old Curtis Mobley. He had been found in his girlfriend’s bed by her mother before the shooting. Hines had been released on bond for criminal trespassing the day before.

Police say both men had weapons when the shooting happened outside the home. Hines claims Mobley fired first. He’s being held on 100-thousand-dollars bond and is scheduled to appear in court again Monday.