Man Pleads Guilty In 2 Slayings, String Of Rapes In Texas

Reginald Kimbro enters the courtroom of Tarrant County's 213th District Court on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbro was sentenced to three life sentences for the murder of two North Texas women and a series of rapes. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)

Reginald Kimbro enters the courtroom of Tarrant County's 213th District Court on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbro was sentenced to three life sentences for the murder of two North Texas women and a series of rapes. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)

(AP) — Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in Fort Worth to two counts of capital murder in the deaths of two women who were raped and strangled. Kimbro was sentenced in each case to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also pleaded guilty Friday to raping four other women. His jury trial had been set to start Tuesday.