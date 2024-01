The Texas man who kidnapped a teen and took her to California has pleaded guilty in a central California court. The infamous “help me” sign that the girl held to get onlookers’ attention led to the man’s initial arrest in July of last year.

Sixty-two-year-old Steven Robert Sablan also admitted to sexually assaulting the 13-year-old after kidnapping her. Sablan will be sentenced in October and can expect 20-to-life in a federal prison.