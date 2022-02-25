TEXAS

Man Pleads Guilty To Hate-Crime Attack On Asian Family

jsalinasBy 12 views
0

(AP) — A West Texas man has pleaded guilty to hate-crime charges relating to an attack on an Asian family at a warehouse store.

In a statement, federal prosecutors say Jose Gomez III could get life imprisonment for his Wednesday guilty plea to three hate-crime counts from his March 2020 attack at a Midland Sam’s Club.

The 21-year-old Midland man admitted taking a knife from a store display and slashing Bawi Cung, his 6-year-old son and a store employee who tried to intervene. Gomez said he blamed China for the COVID-19 pandemic and mistook the Burmese family for Chinese.

Families Concerned After Deaths In Houston Police Crashes

Previous article

Texas County Hopes Online Dashboard Eases Crime Concerns

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS