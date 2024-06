A Houston man has entered a guilty plea in the murder of his wife. Curtis Allen Holliday was arrested in May 2020 on charges of violating a protective order. That’s when the body Chi Thi Lien Le was found inside a freezer at his place of business.

Holliday’s trial was to begin today in Harris County, but he agreed to a plea deal before proceedings began. In exchange for the guilty plea, Holliday will be sentenced to ten-years in prison. Formal sentencing will take place in July.