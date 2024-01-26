TEXAS

Man Reported Car Stolen After Running Away From Fatal Accident

A suspect is in custody for running away from a deadly traffic accident on Wednesday morning and later claiming his car had been stolen.

Dallas police arrested 26-year-old Billy Ray Williamson of Mesquite on a charge of collision involving death. Williamson was reportedly speeding when he lost control of his SUV and hit a car sitting at a red light on Jim Miller Road at Bruton Road.

The driver, 42-year-old Maria Guerrero, died at a hospital. Williamson allegedly fled on foot, and later called police to report his car was stolen.

