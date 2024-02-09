Man Robs Postal Worker In Rural Weslaco Neighborhood

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities are asking for help from the public as they work to turn up the man who robbed a U.S. postal worker in a neighborhood north of Weslaco.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect drove up behind the female mail deliverer and grabbed her wallet out of her back pocket. He then pushed her and she broke her wrist as she fell. It happened on the 1300 block of Isabella Grace Street just north of Mile 10.

Authorities describe the suspect as Hispanic, in his 20’s, thin, with short hair. The pickup truck he was driving is a newer model, 4-door, gray Chevrolet Colorado.