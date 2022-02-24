Man Says He’s Not Guilty In Woman’s Shooting Death North Of Mission

A Pharr man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in the shooting death of a woman outside of a drive-thru store north of Mission last fall.

The incident dates back to October 30th when 20-year-old Juan Jose Trevino went to the El Paraiso drive-thru on La Homa Road where he got into an argument with his girlfriend. He drove away but opened fire in the direction of the store and a bullet struck another woman – 19-year-old Wendy Escobedo – in the head. She died several days later when she was removed from life support.

Following his not guilty plea, Trevino was ordered to remain jailed on a 1 million dollar bond.