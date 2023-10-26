Man Sentenced For Smuggling And Selling Dangerous Steroid-Like Product In The Valley

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alabama man has been sentenced in McAllen federal court for selling illegal bodybuilding supplements in the Valley that he smuggled from China.

Robert Lance Schuffert was given a 2-year probated sentence and ordered to pay a judgement of $20,000. Federal prosecutors say Schuffert smuggled into the U.S. a synthetic chemical that mimics the effects of steroids, and sold it to local retailers.

However, the chemical, called SARMS, has been linked to liver toxicity and an increased risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. The FDA has issued a public safety alert for the substance. Investigators say Schuffert was able to smuggle it into the country by mislabeling the product to avoid FDA examination.