Man Sentenced In Fatal Hit-And-Run

A 23-year-old El Paso man who hid in Mexico for six weeks following a fatal hit-and-run will spend the next seven years behind bars. Hector Julian Velasquez pleaded guilty for his role the crash that happened on April 28th of last year.

Twenty-three-year-old Eric Leal was killed when Velazquez slammed into his Dodge Charger with a GMC Sierra SUV.

Velazquez, who was arrested on June 11th, also pled guilty to multiple drug-related charges from previous years. He’ll serve the sentences for the hit-and-run and drug convictions concurrently.