Man Sentenced To 120 Years For Kidnapping Illegals For Ransom

A La Pryor man is sentenced to 120 years in federal prison for kidnapping and human smuggling. Joshua Lee Balderas was sentenced on Tuesday to 80 years for conspiracy to kidnap, plus 20 years each for two counts of harboring migrants.

Balderas will serve the sentences consecutively. Balderas and his accomplices transported seven illegal immigrants from La Pryor to San Antonio in 2022. They held the illegals in hotel rooms and ransomed them to their families for thousands of dollars. A federal jury found Balderas guilty last October.