Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Scamming Three Million Dollars In Fake Concert Scheme

A Florida man is going to prison for scamming investors out of three-million dollars by promoting fake concerts at Southfork Ranch. James Walker Watson Jr was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud.

Officials say he misrepresented himself to investors as a concert promoter, collecting three-million dollars for organizing concerts at the Plano venue. These events turned out to be smaller than Watson advertised or never happened at all. The amount of restitution Watson will have to pay has not yet been determined.