Man Sentenced To 25 Years Released From Jail By ‘Clerical Error’

A man sentenced to 25-years is on the loose after being released from the Harris County Jail on Tuesday because of an “apparent clerical error.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Marcelo Perez Campos was sentenced just last week to 25-years for aggravated assault of a family member.

Campos was supposed to be transferred to a state prison, but he was accidentally released instead. An investigation is underway to find out how the mistake happened. Campos is 5-foot-7, about 200 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes.