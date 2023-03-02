TEXAS

Man Sentenced To 25 Years Released From Jail By ‘Clerical Error’

jsalinasBy 2 views
0

A man sentenced to 25-years is on the loose after being released from the Harris County Jail on Tuesday because of an “apparent clerical error.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Marcelo Perez Campos was sentenced just last week to 25-years for aggravated assault of a family member.

Campos was supposed to be transferred to a state prison, but he was accidentally released instead. An investigation is underway to find out how the mistake happened. Campos is 5-foot-7, about 200 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes.

Wind, Solar To Be Excluded From State’s New Corporate Incentive Program

Previous article

Survey Ranks San Antonio Worst Place In The Nation For Pizza

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS