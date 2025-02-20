Man Sentenced To 33 Years In Prison For Sexually Abusing Child

(McAllen, TX) — A South Texas man will spend 33 years in prison for recording himself having sex with a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the sentence of 29-year-old Christian Hanks yesterday. The McAllen man pled guilty to enticement of a minor and production of child pornography in October. Prosecutors say Hanks communicated with the victim for years, discussing further sexual abuse involving that child and others. He was also ordered to serve ten years on supervised release after he is released from prison.