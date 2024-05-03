Man Sentenced To 5 Years For Threatening To Attack Conservative Group

A San Antonio man will serve five years in federal prison for threatening in 2022 to attack a conservative convention in Florida. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Alejandro Velasquez posted a threat on social media to carry out a mass attack on the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa.

Investigators say Velasquez bought a plane ticket to fly from Austin to Tampa on July 22nd, but canceled it the night before the flight. Velasquez pleaded guilty last year to interstate threatening communication. He was sentenced on Wednesday.