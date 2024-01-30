Man Sentenced To Prison In More Than 4-Year-Old Deadly Hit And Run

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Eight years in prison for a Valley man stemming from a deadly hit and run crash in Mission dating back 4-1/2 years. 27-year-old Mauro Esparza had struck and killed a man early the morning of July 27th 2019 while driving home after a night of drinking in downtown McAllen.

Esparza initially fled to Mexico but turned himself in to Mission police two days later. He eventually pleaded guilty to a charge of collision involving death. Esparza was westbound on I-2 when his Mustang GT struck 22-year-old Jesus Zamudio who was next to his Kia Sportage on the shoulder of the freeway. Zamudio’s body was thrown onto the grassy median and he was found dead at the scene.

Esparza’s cousin, 28-year-old Ruby Esparza who was with him at the time, was charged with failing to report a felony and has a court date next month.