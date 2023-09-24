Man Set To Be Arraigned In Murder Of McAllen Freemason

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The man charged with killing the manager of a local truck driver school is to be arraigned this week. 35-year-old Julio Diaz had been indicted earlier this month for the murder of 55-year Robert Wise who was gunned down outside the Masonic Lodge in McAllen the night of July 10th. Wise had been attending an officer installation meeting.

Video from surveillance cameras in the area show Diaz holding a gun in one hand and an electronic device in another which he was using to record the shooting.

Diaz, who’s from Alamo, is to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of murder, and also arson. He’s accused of setting a fire at the McAllen Masonic Lodge about a year ago. Wise was a member of the lodge and also ran Wise CDL in Edinburg.