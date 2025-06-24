Man Shoots Cops

One person is dead and two officers are in the hospital following a shooting on the campus of Texas Tech University.

School police say it happened just after midnight in a football stadium parking lot, according to school police. They say the campus cops were investigating a suspicious car, just after midnight.

The driver, for some reason, pulled a gun and started shooting. The officers returned fire, killing him. It’s unclear if the gunman was a student. The case is now being handled by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.