Police are investigating after a man reportedly shot himself in the face in the parking lot of an HEB on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to the shooting at the store on Culebra Road at NW 24th Street.

Investigators say the 22-year-old man was loading groceries into a car when a gun went off and wounded him in the face. Officers say the wound was self-inflicted and non-life threatening. The man’s mother was in the car, but she wasn’t hurt.