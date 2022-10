One person has been arrested, and more could be, after a man was shot in downtown McAllen early Sunday morning.

McAllen police say there’d been an altercation at a 17th Street bar before the victim was shot about a block away. He remains hospitalized with bullet wounds to his upper body.

One suspect is in custody on undisclosed charges, and police say they’re looking for at least one other suspect. What sparked the altercation is still under investigation.