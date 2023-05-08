TEXAS

Man Shot And Killed By DPS Troopers

A man is dead after he was shot and killed by Texas state troopers last night. The Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened following a chase in Round Rock that started when troopers tried to pull the suspect over for a traffic stop.

Officials said the suspect fired a weapon at the troopers during the pursuit, and pointed it in their direction again after a tire deflation device forced him to stop. At that point, the troopers fired and fatally wounded him. The suspect has not been identified, and an investigation is underway.

