Man Shot As U.S. Marshals Serve Warrant In San Benito

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man is reported to be in critical condition after being shot as U.S. Marshals served an arrest warrant in San Benito.

Backed by Cameron County sheriff’s deputies and San Benito police, Marshals arrived at a residence near East Stenger and North Austin streets. Gunfire broke out and the wanted suspect was critically wounded.

ValleyCentral.com identifies the man as 30-year-old Carlos Abrego Jr. It’s not clear yet what happened before gunshots broke out nor why authorities were after Abrego.

