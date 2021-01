A Border Patrol agent shot and wounded an undocumented immigrant near Hidalgo Friday morning. Little information is being disclosed beyond a CBP news release which states the agent was responding to a report of an illegal entry near the Rio Grande at around 7:30 Friday morning.

As the agent attempted to apprehend the man, he discharged his weapon. The release doesn’t say where the man suffered the gunshot wound nor what condition he’s in. The agent was not hurt.