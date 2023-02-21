Man Shot Dead At Near-Downtown Brownsville Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man near downtown Brownsville Monday night.

Officers were called to the 300 block of East Adams Street by neighbors who heard what they say sounded like fireworks, and then spotting a man on the ground outside a home. The victim, 33-year-old Martin Leal Longoria, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they are investigating Longoria’s death as a homicide, which would be the first of the year in Brownsville. Investigators haven’t said if they have any leads.