Man Shot Dead Inside Monte Alto Home

Homicide investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are gathering clues after a man was shot and killed at a home in Monte Alto Wednesday morning.

A little after 7 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from the homeowner who said he shot a man who was armed with a knife. Deputies found the victim dead inside the home on the 8200 block of Trimble avenue and initiated a homicide investigation.

No word as to whether the homeowner has been taken into custody. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.