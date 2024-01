Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A killer is being sought in the gun death of a man southeast of Edinburg. A little before 11 p.m.,

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5600 block of Wakita Drive and found a man dead of gunshot wounds.

Killed was 23-year-old Michael Daniel Arevalo of Edinburg. Investigators were able to question witnesses still on the scene, but no word yet of any arrests.