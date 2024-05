Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are holding a man as they investigate the shooting death of another man early this morning.

Deputies had responded to a call of man who’d been shot in a rural neighborhood north of Palmview. Emergency medical personnel arrived to find the man dead, and deputies took the suspected shooter into custody.

The names of the victim and suspect haven’t been released, and it’s not known what led up to the deadly gunfire.