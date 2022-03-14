Man Sought In Homeless Killings In New York, Washington D.C.

These images taken from surveillance video and provided by the New York Police Department show a man suspected of shooting two homeless people on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in New York. (New York Police Department via AP)

These images taken from surveillance video and provided by the New York Police Department show a man suspected of shooting two homeless people on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in New York. (New York Police Department via AP)

(AP) — A search is underway for a gunman who has been stalking and shooting homeless men sleeping on the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Police released surveillance photographs of the gunman, who authorities say killed two people and wounded three more in less than two weeks. The killer’s motive — if any — was unknown.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that police officers and homeless outreach teams would focus on finding unhoused people in the subways and other locations and would urge them to seek refuge at city-owned shelters.