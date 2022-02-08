Elsa Man Wanted For 3-Year-Old Murder Caught In Alabama

A man sought by Elsa police for killing another man more than three years ago is in custody in Alabama. 20-year-old Jose Angel Becerra was tracked to northeastern Alabama and arrested Tuesday morning.

According to reporting by the McAllen Monitor, Becerra had been free on bond on a charge of capital murder in the drug-related shooting death of 22-year-old Jesus De Jose Hinojosa south of Elsa in November 2018.

Becerra is also charged with attempted capital murder for threatening a witness in the Hinojosa killing. Becerra is being held in the DeKalb County jail pending his transport to Hidalgo County.

In a Facebook post, Elsa police thanked Alabama law enforcement SWAT teams, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the FBI for apprehending Becerra.