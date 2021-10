For the fourth time in the past two weeks, a person has been struck by a vehicle and killed in the Valley.

The latest incident happened north of Alamo Friday morning a little after 7 when a man was hit by a small SUV. The vehicle was heading south on Alamo Road when it struck the victim near Minnesota Road as he was walking north. The driver stopped to help.

Emergency medical personnel arriving to the scene pronounced the man dead. His name isn’t yet being released.