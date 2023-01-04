Man Suspected Of Intentionally Driving Off California Cliff

FILE - This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. The driver of the Tesla that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult, intentionally caused the crash and has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) — Authorities say the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California with two children and another adult inside has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.

The California Highway Patrol said Tuesday that Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into jail after he’s released from a hospital. The highway patrol says he’s suspected of intentionally driving off the cliff.

One adult, a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy survived after the car tumbled down a notorious cliffside along the Pacific Coast Highway. It’s not clear if they are all related.