Man That Shot And Killed Girlfriend In Front Of Officers Is Dead

A man that authorities say shot and killed his girlfriend in front of a Sugar Land police officer is dead.

Officials said the man fatally shot the victim outside of a home shortly after an officer arrived at the scene Sunday night, then he fired a shot at the officer and ran away after the officer shot back.

Police said the man later went back to the home and started a fire, causing officers to stay back and set up a perimeter. When the officers went inside the home, they found the man dead. Authorities are investigating.