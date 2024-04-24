TEXAS

Man Under Indictment In Possible Hate Crime

jsalinasBy 217 views
0

A Texas man is under indictment for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a case officials say may meet the definition of a hate crime. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Bert James Baker was arrested in February for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old Palestinian American at the West Campus near the University of Texas at Austin.

The victim was visiting Austin to participate in a demonstration calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. He sustained stab wounds and a broken rib in the assault.

The Austin Police Department’s Hate Crimes Review Committee determined the case met the “definition of a hate crime” and the investigation was sent to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office for review.

About 1 In 4 US Adults 50 And Older Who Aren’t Yet Retired Expect To Never Retire, AARP Study Finds

Previous article

Man Indicted In Murder Case

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS