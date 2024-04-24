Man Under Indictment In Possible Hate Crime

A Texas man is under indictment for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a case officials say may meet the definition of a hate crime. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Bert James Baker was arrested in February for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old Palestinian American at the West Campus near the University of Texas at Austin.

The victim was visiting Austin to participate in a demonstration calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. He sustained stab wounds and a broken rib in the assault.

The Austin Police Department’s Hate Crimes Review Committee determined the case met the “definition of a hate crime” and the investigation was sent to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office for review.